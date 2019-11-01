JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department said a set of Halloween home visits to local registered sex offenders yielded no arrests Thursday but netted a handful of "violations."

Janesville police said the compliance visits are an annual check the department conducts annually with the help of street crimes and probation and parole officers.

The checks are to make sure registered sex offenders comply with conditions of their probation during Halloween trick-or-treating.

In 35 home visits to registered sex offenders, police officers flagged four undisclosed "violations," the department said.

No one was arrested, but parole and probation officials plan to follow up on the violations, police said.