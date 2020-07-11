JANESVILLE

Janesville police officers and Police Explorers started their annual Operation Porch Light on Saturday, July 11.

The officers and Scouts planned to meet at Fourth Ward Park, 410 W. Racine St., and go door to door with free, high-efficiency light bulbs, all donated by local businesses.

Operation Porch Light started in 2015 with the goal of illuminating the Fourth Ward front porches to increase safety and reduce crime.

“Research tells us that neighborhoods which are bright (and) well-lit are less prone to crime and other anti-social behavior,” police said in a news release. It is our hope that every neighbor will turn on their porch light during the hours of darkness.”

The release continues: “This is a great opportunity for residents in the area to socialize with each other and meet members of the Janesville Police Department.”