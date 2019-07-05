JANESVILLE

Police stopped short of saying so explicitly, but it appears an incident on the near west side Thursday night came close to a situation in which officers would have shot a man.

“The officers showed good restraint last night with respect to use of deadly force, and this could’ve had a different ending,” said Police Chief Dave Moore.

Officers were chasing a man on foot and were about 10 feet away when the man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired about three times into the air, said Sgt. Dean Sukus.

If the man had turned, even briefly, toward the officers, “this could’ve had a different outcome,” Moore said.

Officers have to make tough decisions in such dynamic situations, and they have to make them almost instantly, Moore said.

The man, Antonio D. Simms, 39, had been involved in a dispute with someone about parking in the 500 block of South Academy Street at 11:47 p.m., and Simms had made a threat, so police were called, Sukus said.

Police arrived, took statements and left. But they were called back as they were leaving the area because Simms reappeared, Sukus said.

Officers stopped Simms farther south on Academy Street near Wilson Avenue, talked to him and were holding his ID when they decided to take him into custody, Sukus said.

As officers went to cuff him, he pulled away and ran. Officers pursued, and that’s when Simms fired into the air, Sukus said.

The officers immediately took cover, Sukus said, and Simms ran again, jumping over at least two fences with officers chasing him. He escaped.

Police suspected he entered a residence in the 600 block of West Racine Street, but the residents didn’t cooperate, and police did not have probable cause to go in, Sukus said.

Police knew Simms from previous contacts and knew he had lived on South Jackson Street, but his ID indicated he also lived in Illinois, Sukus said.

Sukus said a Rock County Sheriff’s Office dog found the gun, and officers also found the spent shells.

All that remains for police is to find Simms, who police say is wanted for felony possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering safety and obstructing/resisting.

“We’ll get him. It’s just a matter of time,” Moore said.

Sukus said if the officers believed Simms would shoot at them—something that takes only a “split second," especially after he had shot a gun into the air—“we would have to look at that” in assessing the use of deadly force.