JANESVILLE

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Monday in Janesville, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police are trying to find Johnny D. Hood, whose unoccupied vehicle was seen at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail near Washington Street and Northridge Drive, the release states.

Janesville police and Rock County sheriff’s deputies tried to search those areas, but they did not find Hood.

Hood was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of North Lexington Drive.

Those who see Hood are asked to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

Hood is a 5-foot-9-inch white man who weighs about 190 pounds, according to the release. He has gray hair and a gray mustache, and his eyes are brown.

He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, no shirt and camouflage hiking boots.

“We would like to make contact with Mr. Hood to check his welfare,” the release states.

Update: This story was updated at 12:52 p.m. Thursday to include the day that Hood was last seen.