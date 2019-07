JANESVILLE

Police are asking people to avoid an east-side location because of a fatal crash.

The area to avoid is on Holiday Drive between Kennedy Road and Sherwood Avenue, according to an alert sent at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Rock County Communications said the accident was reported at 8:49 a.m.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, and the driver and lone occupant was killed.

This story will be updated.