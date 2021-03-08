JANESVILLE
Janesville police on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl named Chloe Benage.
She is about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, according to a police department Facebook post. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and she likes to wear her hair in a bun.
Those with information are asked to call the police department at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County nonemergency dispatch number at 608-757-2244. Callers can reference incident number JV2108711.
