JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three teens who tried to lure children into their vehicle Friday night.
The incident occurred between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Morningside Drive on the city's east side, according to a police department news release sent Wednesday.
Two children were walking on the sidewalk when three males drove up in a gray four-door car, slowed down and attempted to get the children into the vehicle.
In an attempt to lure the children into the car, the suspects asked the children if they wanted candy. The suspects slowed down several times, opened the door and turned into a parking lot, becoming more aggressive toward the children each time.
The children eventually ran home and told an adult. The suspects were last seen driving north on Morningside Drive and are described as three white males, two with short brown hair and one with longer curly hair.
Those with information about the incident can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-758-3636.