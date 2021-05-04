The Janesville Patriotic Society is looking for volunteers age 18 and up to help place U.S. flags on streetlights along major routes into the city, according to a society news release.
The group will place about 180 flags along six streets through May 25: Milton Avenue, Parker Drive, Racine Street, Court Street, Center Avenue and Beloit Avenue. The flags will be displayed until Sept. 15.
Crews of three to four volunteers will work in the median or along the side of the listed streets to place flags. At least one person in each crew will be required to climb about 12 feet up a ladder to reach the flag brackets, according to the news release.
Those interested in volunteering should call Mike Johnson at 608-752-1318 or email Patriotic Society President Tom Stehura at toms27@charter.net.