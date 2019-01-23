The Janesville School District is among many area districts that have cancelled school Wednesday due to snowfall.
Other districts that have announced cancelled classes today include Evansville, Edgerton, Milton, Clinton and Parkview.
Area parochial schools that have cancelled classes today include St. John Vianney, St. Mary's, St. Matthew's, St. Paul's and St. Williams.
For a full list of area closings, delays and cancellations, visit www.wclo.com/closings.
