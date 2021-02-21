JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has ordered all vehicles off the streets starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Under the winter weather emergency, no vehicles may be parked on streets until streets “have been completely cleared of ice and snow … curb to curb,” the city announced in a news release.
Violators risk $50 fines.
Snow and ice accumulations of up to 3 inches have been forecast for Sunday.
Crews plan to maintain main and arterial streets throughout the snowfall.
If accumulations reach 2 inches, city workers plow all streets.
Snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening, after which the full plow will begin and could last through early Monday morning, according to the release.
Those unable to park in driveways or garages may use any municipal parking lot, including these downtown lots:
- East Wall Street lot at Wall Street and Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot at Wall and Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot at Court and High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street lot at River and Union streets.
- Parker Drive parking ramp at Parker Drive and Wall Street.
For more information, Janesville residents can get additional winter weather emergency information from the City’s snow and ice control webpage or by calling the snow hotline at (608) 755-7669.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at (608) 755-3110.
The city of Beloit declared a similar emergency, from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service forecasts snow to begin around 3 p.m. in the Janesville area around 3 p.m. with about an inch of snow during the day and one to two inches more at night, with most snow ending by 11 p.m.
Monday’s forecast: partly sunny with a high temperature near 35.
This story may be updated.