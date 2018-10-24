JANESVILLE
Look for a badge and a car.
If one or both are not present, be careful.
The city of Janesville is warning residents about individuals posing as city employees.
Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, said city assessors have been traveling through neighborhoods leaving notices on doors for homeowners they haven’t been able to reach.
It’s believed individuals are using those notices as an excuse to knock on people’s doors, posing as city employees, Darr said.
Several residents on the west side of the city have reported such incidents to the police and also to actual city employees, Darr said.
City staff always have identification cards with their photos and the city’s logo—the tree with the squiggle through it.
Many, but not all, city employees will be driving city vehicles, she said.
If a person claims to work for the city but does not have a city ID or vehicle, people can call the Janesville Police Department’s non-emergency number, 608-757-2244.
