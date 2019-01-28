JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District has canceled school and all activities Tuesday because of weather.

Schools, clubs, athletic programs, early-childhood programs, and preschool classes at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools will be closed Tuesday because of extreme cold, according to an alert sent out Monday night.

Families with students at community site preschool locations should contact site directors for closings or cancellations, according to the alert.

Those with questions should contact building administrators.

Later Monday night, the Milton School District announced on its Facebook page that all its schools would be closed Tuesday "due to potentially dangerous winter weather."

All before- and after-school activities, including co-curricular events, are either postponed or canceled, the district said.