JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was shot in the hand in an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 1:03 a.m. to the 400 block of North Terrace Street for a gunshot wound. The victim was a 48-year old man residing at 441 N. Terrace St.

According to the victim as stated in the release, a person attempted to rob him at gun point. They were struggling over the gun when it discharged into the victim’s hand. The robber then fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a K9 track but did not locate the robber. The victim appears to have been target, and police say there is no danger to the public.

The victim was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting or robber should call the Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

