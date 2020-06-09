The Door County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the Janesville man involved in a traffic accident Sunday in the village of Sister Bay that killed an 89-year-old woman and injured five other people.

Bruce M. Lamb, 75, of Janesville was driving south on South Bay Shore Drive on Sunday afternoon in a 2019 Lincoln MKC when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, according to a news release.

The other vehicle was a 2019 Buick Encore driven by Susan M. Dart, 64, of Maribel, the release states. Her passenger, Rita M. Bloedel, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, later died from her injuries.

The two vehicles each had three people inside. The other five people involved, including Lamb, were transported to Door County Medical Center, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not report the seriousness of the injuries.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the release states.