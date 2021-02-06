TOWN OF MILTON
A Janesville man faces a count of repeat-offense intoxicated driving after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 90-39 just north of Janesville during what police say was a “welfare check” early Saturday.
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a state trooper cited John P. Davies, 43, Janesville with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated after police stopped his vehicle a few minutes after 1 a.m. Saturday on I-90/39 near the overpass at East Milton-Harmony Townline Road.
A state trooper reported an odor of marijuana coming from Davies’s vehicle during the stop, and Davies showed “multiple signs of impairment."
The State Patrol said police initially stopped Davies because he was considered a “welfare check subject” after an earlier incident in Janesville.