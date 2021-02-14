JANESVILLE
A 42-year-old Janesville man faces charges for his fifth operating-while-intoxicated offense after a traffic stop late Saturday, according to a Janesville Police Department press release.
Mickey R. Ploof, of 365 Swan Lane, Janesville, was stopped just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Janesville police at the intersection of Jackson Street and Delavan Drive.
Ploof has been convicted on four previous intoxicated driving offenses and was out on bail for a fifth offense at the time of the stop.
The recent arrest was listed as his second count of fifth offense OWI, and Ploof was also charged with operating while suspended and bail jumping.