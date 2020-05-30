JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of his sixth intoxicated driving offense after police say he resisted officers who were working on a possibly related shots-fired incident that occurred earlier that night.

Janesville police say Ricardo Moreno, 37, of Janesville is in custody at the Rock County Jail after he was arrested late Wednesday after he got out of a white van in the 100 block of South Academy Street and began yelling at people in the area “for no reason.”

Police said the incident happened about 90 minutes after police started investigating a shots-fired report in the 1900 block of Hoover Street.

A man police didn’t name told officers he fired a few rounds from a handgun into the air to “scare off” unknown people in a white van who the man said had followed his son home and were threatening him, police said.

Police located Moreno at Academy Street. Officers said he showed signs of “extreme intoxication.” He resisted officers and refused sobriety tests. Police used a stun gun to subdue Moreno, and arrested him for sixth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police said Moreno had a passenger with him in the van who is younger than 16 years old.

It’s not clear if police cited the man who said he fired a gun in the air.

Police are still trying to determine whether Moreno was involved in the shots-fired incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

The police department said callers can choose to remain anonymous.