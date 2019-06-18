JANESVILLE

Several lane closures scheduled for east-side Janesville street repair on Tuesday have been extended through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A police news release said work was delayed, and the warm, sunny weather will not allow an asphalt patch to be ready for traffic as scheduled.

The closures will continue through 4 a.m. Wednesday in:

• The 1500 block of Randolph Road, from Milton Avenue to Randall Avenue, which is closed to westbound traffic.

• The 1800-2000 blocks of Milton Avenue/Highway 26 from Black Bridge Road to 200 feet north of Randolph Road, where two northbound lanes will be closed and one northbound lane will remain open.

Access to businesses will be closed on Milton Avenue, but side road access will be maintained.

Janesville city bus routes are affected as well: by this closure, as outlined below:

• Route 1--Bus Stop 156 near Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road and Bus Stop 339 near Milton Avenue and Randolph Road will be closed. Riders should use Bus Stop 155 at Creston Park or a temporary bus stop near Milton Lawns Cemetery.

Questions about lane closures and street repair activities can be directed to the city Operations Division at (608) 755-3110.

Questions about bus route changes should be directed to the Janesville Transit Division at 608-755-3150.