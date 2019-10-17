JANESVILLE

Rest Area 17 on southbound Interstate 90/39 near Janesville will close for a month starting Monday, Oct. 21, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will complete Interstate ramp connections and expand truck parking during the closure. The rest area is expected to reopen Nov. 15, according to a news release.

Access to Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges will remain open, according to the release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.