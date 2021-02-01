JANESVILLE
A home with four people inside near South Grant and West State streets in Janesville was shot at Sunday, and Janesville police are investigating the incident, according to a news release shared Monday.
No one inside the home was hit by gunfire, the release states, but Janesville police have asked for anyone in the area with video surveillance to call authorities at the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or to submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.
Janesville police responded to the 1200 block of South Grant Street at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. “Several” residents nearby reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police in the release said the house appeared to be targeted, meaning there was no threat to the community.