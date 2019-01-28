JANESVILLE

Most Rock County facilities, including the courthouse, are closed Monday because of the weather, according to a county administrator news release.

The Janesville Fire Department, meanwhile, reminded residents to clear snow away from hydrants.

Snow should be cleared in a 3-foot radius around hydrants and all the way to the street, the fire department said in a news release.

The Janesville Police Department announced a drug dropoff event scheduled for Monday will NOT be canceled.

The Janesville RX prescription drug roundup is still on from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby and during the city council meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Residents can bring their unused and expired prescriptions, liquids, over-the-counter medicines, sharps and pet medications.

All Rock County facilities except public safety and 24-hour operations are closed Monday.

Jury selection scheduled for Monday is canceled. Jurors should now report to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 29, according to the release.

County services remaining operational include the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 911 center, Rock Haven, public works, medical examiner’s department, Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, youth services center (juvenile detention center) and the human services department's on-call services.

Employees deemed essential for operations should report to work or call their work sites if they are unable to report. All other employees are not expected to report to work, according to the release.

For a full list of area closings, delays and cancellations, visit www.wclo.com/closings.