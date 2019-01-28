01STOCK_SNOW_PLOW

JANESVILLE

Most Rock County facilities, including the courthouse, are closed Monday because of the weather, according to a county administrator news release.

The Janesville Fire Department, meanwhile, reminded residents to clear snow away from hydrants.

Snow should be cleared in a 3-foot radius around hydrants and all the way to the street, the fire department said in a news release.

The Janesville Police Department announced a drug dropoff event scheduled for Monday will NOT be canceled.

The Janesville RX prescription drug roundup is still on from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby and during the city council meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Residents can bring their unused and expired prescriptions, liquids, over-the-counter medicines, sharps and pet medications.

All Rock County facilities except public safety and 24-hour operations are closed Monday.

Jury selection scheduled for Monday is canceled. Jurors should now report to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 29, according to the release.

County services remaining operational include the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 911 center, Rock Haven, public works, medical examiner’s department, Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, youth services center (juvenile detention center) and the human services department's on-call services.

Employees deemed essential for operations should report to work or call their work sites if they are unable to report. All other employees are not expected to report to work, according to the release.

For a full list of area closings, delays and cancellations, visit www.wclo.com/closings.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse