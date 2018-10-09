JANESVILLE
The Janesville Fire Department reached out to the public Tuesday for information about last Wednesday’s fire at 1616 Morningside Drive.
The fire, reported at 8:15 p.m., displaced a reported 14 people at the Village Green apartment building.
Fire Marshal Sue North would not discuss details, saying only that the fire is under investigation.
North would not say whether investigators consider the fire suspicious.
Officials told The Gazette last week that it appeared the fire started outside the building, on a concrete slab outside some patio doors.
Anyone with information is asked to call North at 608-751-2809.
