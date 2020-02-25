JANESVILLE

Organizers of the Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle races say the tour’s stop in Janesville this summer will bring a new evening event that spectators can rally around: adaptive bicycling.

The Janesville Town Square Gran Prix will return to downtown Tuesday, June 23, and this year it will include its first 35-minute “paracycling” race.

The race will feature racers with disabilities competing on the Gran Prix’s closed-circuit street course while lying almost flat on three-wheeled, hand-powered cycles.

In fact, the racers in the hand-powered event will compete in Janesville for the tour crown in the paracycling division, said Paul Murphy, a local bicycling enthusiast and an organizer of the Gran Prix in 2018 and 2019.

“It’ll get pretty intense, the paracycling. Just like the rest of the tour’s races, the racers duking it out, talking trash,” Murphy said.

“But it’s pretty neat to see people in a paracycling race perform. The athleticism of just pedaling a bicycle with your upper body, that’s astonishing to see. For anyone who hasn’t seen that before, it’ll be a very interesting race to watch.”

Paracycling has been part of the Dairyland tour for three years, Murphy said, but it’s the first time Janesville has hosted a stop for the tour’s adaptive riders. That event will be in addition to a full day of racing that local spectators have come to expect.

This is the third straight year for the Janesville leg, and this year it'll be on day six of the 11-day Dairyland tour, which is considered one of the nation's premier criterium bike races.

The past two years have drawn a few thousand spectators downtown to see 35 mph bicycle racing with tight cornering, blazing straightaway runs and close-packed fields of cyclists slugging it out on a loop course. Individual heats run well into the evening.

About 500 pro and expert cyclists have visited Janesville for the races, including international racers from 15 countries.

200226_GRANPRIX28 Bicyclists make a turn during the second Janesville Town Square Gran Prix in 2019. The race, one stop on the nationally renowned Tour of Ameri…

The event has generated an estimated $250,000 in economic activity.

The Janesville leg is known for offering the largest purse of all the stops on the tour, officials have said. Last year, Murphy said, local donors and sponsors ponied up $25,000 for payouts to winners of special hot laps announced during the races.

“That purse was the biggest," he said. "The $25,000—that’s unheard of in bicycle racing. Unheard of in the U.S. and possibly in the world."

This will be the third time organizers have scheduled the Janesville stop on a Tuesday. Murphy believes that day is a sweet spot for spectators who might otherwise have plans, such as out-of-town weekend trips.

The races will use the same “bone-shaped” course along East Court Street that spans the Rock River. It includes a split-lane setup that takes racers downhill, around a series of tight turns and then back across the river and uphill on East Court Street, tour promoters said in a news release.

The course layout was designed last year in response to Milwaukee Street bridge construction. Murphy said the course is “unique” to closed-loop bicycle promoters, and racers enjoyed it so much they asked organizers to use an identical course this year.

“Even with the Milwaukee Street bridge possibly being done by this summer, racers liked the dog-bone course so much they wanted it again this year,” Murphy said.

“Because of the technical challenge of the multiple turns and getting yourself in position, the course’s shape keeps a tight pack of racers," he said. "Nobody gets spread out front of the pack because the turns and the technical parts of the course end up making racers keep closer.”

The only change to the course likely will be the addition of soft barriers between the divided lanes on Court Street—a safety measure Murphy said racers pushed for. He said the town square on South River Street, which is adjacent to a set of turns, will serve as a food court.

Both sides of the river should have audio feeds of the race announcers, Murphy said. Organizers also plan to place a JumboTron screen on each side of the river so people can watch live video.

Between the unusual course and large purse, promoters believe the Janesville leg could lure more racers than last year, Murphy said. The Gran Prix drew about 20 more competitors last year than in its first year in 2018.

Murphy said many racers make decisions on what criterium races to enter based on word-of-mouth.

“We’ve got a growing reputation as a bright spot in Dairyland, and that’s been getting a lot of attention,” he said.