Organizers of the Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle races have announced the date and details of the tour’s stop in Janesville this summer.
New on June 23 at the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix (in addition to expert and pro-circuit criterium racing): a “paracycling” race that will pit racers with disabilities in a 35-minute circuit race around downtown Janesville using specially designed, hand-powered cycles.
According to a release from Dairyland tour organizers, the major-circuit bicycle races return to Tuesday, June 23 to downtown Janesville for the third straight year, and so will the races’ “bone-shaped” course the spans the Rock River downtown.
The Town Square Gran Prix will roll out on day six—the thick of an 11-day Dairyland tour of races—with stops in cities throughout Wisconsin.
It’s the third time now that local and national organizers have slated the tour’s stop in Janesville on a weekday.
The races’ leg in Janesville is becoming renowned for offering the largest money purse of all the stops on the Dairyland tour, officials have said.
In the past two years, the races have drawn a few thousand spectators downtown for all-day sets of races that circle the river. The Gran Prix brings 35-mile-an-hour bicycle racing with tight cornering, blazing straightaway runs and close-packed fields of racers slugging it out in a loop racecourse with individual race heats that run well into the evening.
The Dairyland tour, one of the nation's premier criterium bike races, draws hundreds of pro and expert bicyclists—including international racers from 15 countries.
