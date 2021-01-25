JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency starting at 10 p.m. today, according to a city news release.
A range of 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for Monday through early Tuesday afternoon. Residents should move parked vehicles off city streets to allow plows to remove snow and ice.
City staff will plow main roads throughout the winter emergency. Citywide snow and ice removal will begin Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be completed by late Tuesday evening, according to the release.
Drivers should remove vehicles from city streets before 10 p.m. to avoid tickets. Police officers could issue $50 parking tickets before snow removal operations begin, according to the release.
Alternate parking is available in any municipal parking lot. Traditional emergency parking options are:
- East Wall Street lot, East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot, West Wall and North Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot, West Court and South High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot, Water Street.
- River and Union Street lot, South River and Union streets.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp, North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Vehicles must be cleared from parking lots after the winter weather emergency ends so those areas can be plowed.
For additional winter weather emergency information, call 608-755-7669 or visit the city's snow and ice control web page.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.