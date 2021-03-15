JANESVILLE
The city has declared a winter weather emergency starting at 6 p.m. Monday, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
An estimated 3 inches of snow and ice are forecast. The snow is expected to taper off Monday evening and be followed by freezing rain, according to the release.
Parked vehicles must be kept off city streets between 6 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday for snow and ice removal operations. Violations may result in a parking ticket of up to $50, according to the release.
Based on milder weather forecast for the rest of the week, the city does not plan to conduct a full plowing operation. However, main and arterial streets will be maintained throughout the weather emergency.
Alternate parking is available at:
- East Wall Street lot, at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot, at West Wall and North Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot, at West Court and South High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot, at South River and Union streets
- North Parker Drive parking ramp at Norther Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Parking is also allowed in any municipal parking lot while the winter weather emergency is in effect.
This weather emergency will be updated if the forecast changes and requires a different response, according to the release.
For more information, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7669 or visit the city’s snow and ice control webpage.