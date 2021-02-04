JANESVILLE
A winter weather emergency has been declared in Janesville starting at 3 p.m. today, according to a city news release.
An estimated 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice are forecast for Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected between noon and 4 p.m. High winds and plummeting temperatures are also expected, according to the release.
City snow and ice removal operations will begin after the snowfall tapers off. Plows will concentrate on main roads during the emergency. Snow and ice removal should be completed by Friday afternoon, according to the release.
Residents are reminded to remove vehicles from city streets by 3 p.m. or face parking tickets of up to $50, according to the release.
Alternative parking is available in all city lots, including these locations:
- East Wall Street lot, East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot, West Wall and North Jackson streets.
- Sough High Street lot, West Court and South High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot, Water Streets
- River/Union Street Lot, South River and Union streets.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp, North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
For more information on the weather emergency, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7669 or visit janesvillewi.gov/departments-services/public-works/operations-division/street-maintenance/snow-ice-removal.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.