JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville has declared a snow emergency starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The city requires that parked vehicles be removed from the streets and most public parking lots until plowing is completed.

The town of Beloit has also declared a snow emergency running until midnight Sunday.

The city of Beloit has declared a snow emergency running until 7 a.m. Monday.

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory runs until 6 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for periods of moderate to heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3-7 inches. The snow may mix with or change to light freezing rain or drizzle before ending Sunday afternoon.

Motorists should drive with caution and should expect snow-covered roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Janesville residents who cannot park in their driveways or garages may park in designated snow emergency stalls in these parking lots:

  • East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
  • City Hall lot at West Wall and North Jackson streets.
  • South High Street lot at West Court and South High streets.
  • Senior center lot at St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.
  • Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
  • River/Union streets lot at South River and Union streets.
  • North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.

Designated emergency parking locations in the city of Beloit are:

  • Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): east lot.
  • Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): south lot.
  • Wootton Park (Fourth Street at Maple Avenue): entire lot.
  • Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): between designated signs.
  • Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): entire lot.
  • Heritage View Parking (627 Pleasant Ave.): north end of lot.
  • Third Street (south lot): west side of lot along Fourth Street.
  • Third Street (north lot): north end of lot between designated signs.
  • Ironworks (Fourth Street): center area between designated signs.
  • West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): center area between designated signs.
  • Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): southeast area between designated signs.

Fines for parking on the streets during a snow emergency are $50 and the police department may begin issuing tickets to violators before plowing operations begin, according to a city news release.

