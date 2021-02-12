JANESVILLE
The city has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.
All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets by 6 a.m. Saturday until snow and ice control operations are complete, according to a city news release.
Snow and ice accumulations of 2 inches have been forecast for Saturday. Main and arterial streets will be maintained throughout the duration of the snowfall. Snow is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon, when a full plow will begin and all streets will be cleared. The full plow is not expected to be completed until Saturday evening.
Because of the bitter cold weather expected, road salt will not be as effective. Icing and hard packs of snow on residential roads are expected.
The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots:
- East Wall Street lot at Wall Street and Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot at Wall and Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot at Court and High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
- River/Union Street lot at River and Union streets.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp at Parker Drive and Wall Street.
Parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. Vehicles should be removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow city crews to clear the lots of snow and ice, according to the release.
The penalty for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency is a $50 forfeiture. The police department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
For more winter weather emergency information visit the city's snow and ice control webpage or call the snow hotline at 608-755-SNOW. To report problems or concerns, please call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.