JANESVILLE
Some of those who knew Jim Mueller and Donna Mueller, the Janesville couple killed in a lightning strike Thursday night near the White House in Washington, D.C., said they’re still stunned and trying to wrap their minds around the news.
“The odds of this are so remote, the chances of lightning just hitting a married couple, it just seems…just hard to believe it could happen to somebody who you know,” Janesville businesswoman Barb Fairclough said Friday.
Fairclough operates the Janesville Comfort Shoppe, a local furniture store where Donna Mueller, 75, had worked part-time for the last two years.
Mueller and her husband of 56 years, James Mueller, 76, were pronounced dead at a hospital in Washington, D.C. in the overnight hours after they’d been severely wounded in a lightning strike during a severe storm that swept through the U.S. capitol shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
The couple was on vacation in D.C., touring the capitol on what had been a wedding anniversary trip they’d set out for about a week ago. The couple apparently was in Lafayette Park, a popular tourist stop across the street from the White House, when a massive lightning bolt from a severe storm struck a tree in a grove at the park, authorities said.
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Sean Hickman told The Gazette on Friday that both James and Donna Mueller Mueller were pronounced dead “due to the lightning strike at Lafayette Park.”
It’s not clear if the couple was standing under or near the tree that was struck, although D.C. Metro Police officials have told national media outlets the part of Lafayette Park where lightning struck has a grove of trees.
Pending a death report, Hickman said, he was unable to give more details about the lightning strike, although he and a federal U.S. Parks Police spokesman said U.S Secret Service officers and U.S. Parks police were at the park during what was an unfolding severe weather alert in the Capitol.
Officers saw the bolt hit at about 6:45 p.m., and they immediately responded to resuscitate and treat four people severely injured in the lightning strike, Hickman said.
James Mueller and Donna Mueller both died sometime overnight in the hospital, Hickman said.
Another of the four people struck Thursday, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead on Friday. Authorities Friday were withholding his name pending notification of family, Hickman said.
The fourth victim, an adult female, was still in critical condition and being treated as of Friday evening, Hickman said.
U.S. Park Police spokesman James Dingeldein called the strike “one of those freak accidents.”
Dingledein said he can only remember one other lightning strike in Lafayette Park hit a person. That happened in the summer of 2020 during a storm that swept through amid riots playing out in Lafayette Park, a popular protest spot.
In that incident, lightning apparently hit a tree and then struck a U.S. National Guard member who was sheltering under the tree. The National Guard member had minor injuries, Dingeldein said.
Typically, Dingledein said, lightning strikes around the capitol more often hit the 555-foot-tall Washington Monument—the tallest structure in the U.S. Capitol. He said during severe storms, the big monument is normally closed to the public, but other outdoor areas around the capitol often remain open.
Photographs and videos from a Washington, D.C. television news weather camera that captured the actual lightning strike. The images, appear to show a massive, purplish-white bolt traveling in a singular pathway as it connects with a tree in the middle of a grove in Lafayette Park, the White House standing in the background amid banks of storm clouds.
Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist and lightning expert with the Vaisala Group, a global metorological consulting firm, wrote in a Twitter post on Friday that a storm analysis shows the bolt that hit the park tree at Lafayette on Thursday night was “six-stroke” lightning—a single bolt that flickered along the same path six times.
Fairclough said Donna Mueller and James Mueller, a self-employed local drywall contractor, both loved traveling. She said people who knew the couple understood what devotion in marriage means.
Fairclough describes the couple as a team whose generosity and kindness came as a package deal. Both James and Donna seemed younger than their age because of the energy and life they brought into a room.
“National media keeps calling them ‘an elderly Wisconsin couple,’ but when I think of Donna, she definitely was not elderly. She was vibrant and youthful mentally. She did it big, whether it was going shopping, throwing a party or giving everyone she knew gifts,” Fairclough said.
“She was like the colorful lady in the room who everyone knew right away. She had such a following in the store.”
Once, Fairclough said, James Mueller rushed to the Comfort Shoppe to repair sudden ceiling damage that had opened up inside the store's showroom.
“He just ran here and helped us all. He got it closed right up,” Fairclough said. “He was just a good guy. You could tell that he was beyond devoted to Donna.”