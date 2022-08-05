Lightning Strike White House

In this photo provided by @dcfireems, emergency medical crews are staged on Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Park, Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 in Washington. Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike in Lafayette Park outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven't revealed how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

 Uncredited - hogp, @dcfireems

JANESVILLE

Some of those who knew Jim Mueller and Donna Mueller, the Janesville couple killed in a lightning strike Thursday night near the White House in Washington, D.C., said they’re still stunned and trying to wrap their minds around the news.

0
0
1
12
0

Tags

Recommended for you