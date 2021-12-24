He ran, but cops were able to catch up and take down a 25-year-old Janesville man who authorities say had a stolen gun jammed in his pants, along with drugs and cash, Janesville police said.
Police were on patrol at about 6 p.m. Thursday at the 200 block of Madison Avenue on Janesville's west side when an officer spotted Curtis T. Walker, 25, Janesville, leaving a residence. Walker, who is a convicted felon on probation for an armed robbery, had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a release.
Police tried to arrest Walker, but he ran, according to the release. Police chasing on foot at some point caught up to Walker and took him to the ground to handcuff him, police said. That's when officers said they found a gun tucked in Walker's waistband.
Police said Walker also had quantities of cocaine, ecstasy pills and marijuana, along with cash.
The gun turned up to be stolen from a Rock County resident, police said.
As a condition of his parole, Walker's not allowed to have a gun, police said.
Walker was being held in the Rock County Jail, pending a court hearing on counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession to deliver cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, resisting an officer and probation violation.