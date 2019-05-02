JANESVILLE

The City Hall Plaza main entrance off Jackson Street will close starting Friday, May 3, for a scheduled maintenance project, according to a city news release.

Maintenance work is expected to finish in October. Residents should use the Wall Street entrance during the closure.

City Engineering Director Mike Payne said the project is projected to cost $2.65 million. The project will address structural integrity issues in the plaza and the underground parking garages beneath it.

Parking is available on Wall Street and in the municipal lot at the corner of Wall and Jackson streets.

After-hours utility bills can be dropped off at the black box near the Wall Street entrance.

For more information, call the Janesville Public Works Department at 608-755-3110.