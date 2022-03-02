Local voters who want to get familiar with candidates running for city council in Janesville can take in one public candidate forum tonight on JATV.
A local chamber of commerce group is making it easy.
Janesville’s Westgate Corridor business association is hosting a televised candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight to press the Janesville City Council’s seven candidates in the April 5 election on their thoughts on a range of city issues.
The 90-minute forum is virtual, and Mike O’Brien, a former WCLO radio station manager, will moderate. Those who want to watch can tune in to JATV channel 994 on Spectrum cable or on JATV’s YouTube channel.
In addition to the business group’s forum, the League of Women Voters of Janesville will also hold a candidates forum for city council candidates and Janesville School Board candidates, the group said in a news release.
The league’s event with city council candidates will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the council chambers at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. The school board forum will be online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 16.
Forward Janesville, JATV Media and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County are co-sponsors with the League of Women Voters for the forums.
JATV will broadcast the events on TV and online and will make the recordings available for later viewing. Residents may submit questions for the candidates at tinyurl.com /mrsyyf3k through Friday. All submitted questions turned in by March 4 will be compiled and shared with candidates after the forum
In the city council race, seven candidates are running for four seats. For school board, there will be five candidates on the ballot for three seats.