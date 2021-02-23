JANESVILLE
The Interstate 43/Highway 81 ramp to northbound Interstate 90/39 will close overnight from 7 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Construction crews will place bridge formwork for flyover ramps over the interchange during the closure.
Drivers will need to follow a signed detour route on southbound I-90/39 to Highway 75 to turn around and travel north on I-90/39 according to the release.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.