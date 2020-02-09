JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has declared a snow emergency starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The city requires that parked vehicles be removed from the streets and most public parking lots until plowing is completed.
The town of Beloit has also declared a snow emergency running until midnight Sunday.
The city of Beloit has declared a snow emergency running until 7 a.m. Monday.
The village of Clinton has declared a snow emergency from 7 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.
A National Weather Service winter weather advisory runs until 6 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for periods of moderate to heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3-7 inches. The snow may mix with or change to light freezing rain or drizzle before ending Sunday afternoon.
Motorists should drive with caution and should expect snow-covered roads, according to the National Weather Service.
Janesville residents who cannot park in their driveways or garages may park in designated snow emergency stalls in these parking lots:
- East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot at West Wall and North Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot at West Court and South High streets.
- Senior center lot at St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.
- Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
- River/Union streets lot at South River and Union streets.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Designated emergency parking locations in the city of Beloit are:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): east lot.
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): south lot.
- Wootton Park (Fourth Street at Maple Avenue): entire lot.
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): between designated signs.
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): entire lot.
- Heritage View Parking (627 Pleasant Ave.): north end of lot.
- Third Street (south lot): west side of lot along Fourth Street.
- Third Street (north lot): north end of lot between designated signs.
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): center area between designated signs.
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): center area between designated signs.
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): southeast area between designated signs.
In Clinton, no parking on city streets is allowed during a snow emergency. Parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Main Street, Clinton.
Fines for parking on the streets during a snow emergency are $50 and the police department may begin issuing tickets to violators before plowing operations begin, according to a city news release.