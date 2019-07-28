JANESVILLE

A Sunday afternoon fire at a Janesville apartment complex will likely displace multiple residents, and it's possible everybody who was living in the building could be forced into temporary living arrangements.

The fire at 2825 Holiday Drive was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, said Rock County Communications Center shift supervisor Mark Elland.

He was unsure how many people would be displaced but said it could possibly be all residents. The Red Cross has already been notified, he said.

Janesville police issued a news release saying Holiday Drive was closed between Pontiac Drive and Carrousel Lane.

Details were still scarce as of early Sunday evening. Elland had no information on possible injuries, the cause or the location where the fire started.

The fire prompted a large response from area departments. Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, town of Beloit, city of Beloit, Orfordville, Clinton, Brodhead and Harlem-Roscoe in Illinois all sent units to the scene.

The Stoughton department was asked to cover Edgerton's normal territory, Elland said.

This story may be updated.