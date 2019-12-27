JANESVILLE

An apparent electrical malfunction started a fire that torched the attic and damaged the second floor of a west-side apartment house Friday evening.

The Janesville Fire Department extinguished the flames in the second floor of a two-story rental house at 409 Center Ave., but the fire displaced at least seven residents, Deputy Fire Chief Bill Ruchti said at the scene.

Ruchti said the fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, and officials still were trying to learn the cause.

Center Avenue was closed until about 8:35 p.m.

The initial word from residents is that an electrical malfunction occurred sometime Friday evening and might have led to the fire, Ruchti said.

He said everyone who lives in the upstairs and downstairs units was accounted for, and there were no apparent injuries.

Ruchti said the fire might have started in the attic, where flames did the most damage, but he said the second floor was also "out of commission."

Firefighters and police are working with residents who are temporarily displaced.

A Gazette reporter observed a handful of people who said they were residents standing on the sidewalk up the street from the home. The residents had a couple of young children in strollers.

Jacob Weissbuch said he is the lone occupant of the upstairs apartment.

He said he had gone down to the basement earlier in the evening to change a blown fuse. He said the new fuse "popped right away," and there was "a smell."

Weissbuch said he called the landlord, who came over to look into the apparent problem.

Weissbuch said he left to go to dinner, and when he returned, the house was on fire.