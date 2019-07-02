GREEN BAY

Brown County authorities are looking for a man they suspect of credit-card fraud, an offense they say he committed in communities around the state, including Janesville.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a state crime alert Tuesday morning with photos of the man and asked for help in identifying him.

The alert says the man transfers the victim’s credit card information to a different card with a new name and that the man has been linked to credit card fraud in Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Janesville, Mauston, Madison, New Lisbon and the Green Bay area.

Exactly what is suspected of happening in Janesville apparently won’t be release for some time. Sgt. Zak Holschbach of the sheriff’s office said he could not discuss the case because it’s under investigation.

Janesville police Detective Chris Buescher said Brown County has not contacted JPD about the case, and police here were not familiar with the person pictured.

Buescher speculated the Brown County investigators had come across a credit card linked to someone in Janesville.

Buescher said the information was forwarded to Janesville patrol officers.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information contact them. Anonymous tips can be made to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or through the website at 432stop.com, or by using the P3 Tips phone app.