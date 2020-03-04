JANESVILLE
The approach of spring means construction has resumed on Interstate 90/39 from Edgerton to Janesville, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Work will be from south of the Rock River bridges near Newville to Kennedy Road near Janesville. Traffic will shift onto new southbound concrete pavement in this area as crews reconstruct and enlarge northbound lanes, according to the release.
Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during construction.
Lanes will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Edgerton and Janesville, according to the release.
Next week, construction crews will begin removal and expansion of northbound bridges over Newville Road, County M, Townline Road and the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad. Roads under the Interstate will close for two days during construction, according to the release.
Long-term road closures planned because of bridge work include:
- Townline Road from mid-March to late April.
- County M from early April to mid-May.
- Newville Road from late April to early June.
All work is dependent on weather and may change.
Drivers should anticipate backups and delays in construction zones, particularly during night closures, according to the news release.
For updated information on the Interstate expansion project, visit projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90 or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.