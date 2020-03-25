JANESVILLE
Traffic on northbound Interstate 90/39 slowed to a crawl in Janesville on Wednesday morning because of highway repair work.
Repairs were expected to last until 6 p.m.
The Department of Transportation sent an alert Tuesday warning that one northbound lane would be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Highway 14 and Highway 26 interchanges in Janesville.
A DOT spokesman advised motorists to avoid delays by using alternate routes.
A crash involving a semitrailer truck was reported on the interstate near the Racine Street exit around 11:20 a.m.
The same work was scheduled for Thursday north of the Highway 26/Milton Avenue interchange and between Dane County AB and Highway 12/18, the Madison beltline.
A 10-foot width restriction will be enforced in those zones on Thursday.