BELOIT

Road and ramp closures are planned for Thursday night on Interstate 43/Highway 81 and Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will remove the existing sign bridge structure at the I-90/39 southbound ramp terminal during the closures.

Interstate 43/Highway 81 will close from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday from Ford Street to I-90/39.

Additionally, the I-90/39 northbound ramp to I-43 will close from 9 p.m. until midnight Thursday.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes and should follow detour signs, according to the release.

Work operations and closures depend on the weather and are subject to change.

For more information or updates on the Interstate Expansion Project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.