JANESVILLE

The Interstate 90/39 rest area north of Janesville will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 26, ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Construction of ramps to and from the rest area and the southbound lanes is done as well as expanded truck parking, according to the release.

For more information about the Interstate Expansion Project, visit i39-90.wi.gov.

For a map of closures caused by the expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.