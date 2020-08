JANESVILLE

The Interstate 90/39 southbound ramps to Highway 26 and Highway 14 will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the state Department of Transportation said.

Motorists must use the Racine Street exit to turn around and travel north on I-90/39 to reach those exits, according to a news release.

For more information, visit the facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.