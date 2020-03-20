BELOIT--Two interstate ramps will close overnight starting Monday near Beloit, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The southbound Interstate 43 ramp to northbound Interstate 90/39 and the northbound I-90/39 ramp to I-43/Highway 81 will close from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 to 24, according to the release.

Ramps will close to facilitate lane shifts of northbound traffic onto southbound lanes, according to the release.

Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously and to watch for crews and equipment in the area.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information about closures caused by the Interstate Expansion Project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.