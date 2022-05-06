Interstate ramp in Beloit to close for a week starting Monday Gazette staff May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOITThe northbound ramp on Interstate 90/39 to Highway 81 will close for a week starting Monday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.The ramp will close from 6 a.m. Monday, May 9, through 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, while crews will continue work on the I-90/39 and Interstate 43 interchange project, according to the release.Detour signs will direct drivers from northbound I-90/39 to northbound I-43 and exit at Hart Road to proceed on Highway 81, according to the news release.Work is weather dependent and subject to change.For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest/. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form