BELOIT

The northbound ramp on Interstate 90/39 to Highway 81 will close for a week starting Monday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The ramp will close from 6 a.m. Monday, May 9, through 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, while crews will continue work on the I-90/39 and Interstate 43 interchange project, according to the release.

Detour signs will direct drivers from northbound I-90/39 to northbound I-43 and exit at Hart Road to proceed on Highway 81, according to the news release.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest/.

