BELOIT

A daytime closure for a ramp at the Interstate 43 and Interstate 90/39 interchange has been altered for Thursday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The I-43/Highway 81 ramp to northbound I-90/39 will close from 4 a.m. until noon Thursday, Aug. 20, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during that time.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.