JANESVILLE

Next week's overnight closure of the Interstate 90/39 southbound ramp to Highway 11/Racine Street has been postponed, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, originally set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12-13, will be delayed until the week of Sept. 16, the DOT said in an updated news release.

A map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion is available at gazettextra.com/interstate.

For updates on Interstate construction, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or the Wisconsin I-39/90 Project Facebook page.