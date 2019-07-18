JANESVILLE
Multiple overnight closures are planned starting Monday, July 22, as part of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project.
- Highway 14/Humes Road will close overnight under I-90/39—from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.—from Tuesday, July 23, through Thursday, July 25.
Crews will remove and replace the northbound Interstate bridge during those times. Traffic will be blocked in both directions under the bridge.
- Mount Zion Avenue will close from 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, under the Interstate so crews can set girders for the southbound Interstate bridge.
- Palmer Drive also will close from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, under I-90/39 for girder work.
- County O/Delavan Drive and Highway 11/Racine Street will close overnight under the Interstate as crews pour concrete to widen the southbound bridge.
Both roads will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. County O/Delavan Drive will reopen at 3 a.m. Friday, July 26, and Highway 11/Racine Street will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, July 26.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during these closures. Construction is weather dependent and might change.
For updates on the Interstate project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.