JANESVILLE

Multiple overnight closures are planned starting Monday, July 22, as part of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project.

Highway 14/Humes Road will close overnight under I-90/39—from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.—from Tuesday, July 23, through Thursday, July 25.

Crews will remove and replace the northbound Interstate bridge during those times. Traffic will be blocked in both directions under the bridge.

Mount Zion Avenue will close from 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, under the Interstate so crews can set girders for the southbound Interstate bridge.

Palmer Drive also will close from 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, under I-90/39 for girder work.

County O/Delavan Drive and Highway 11/Racine Street will close overnight under the Interstate as crews pour concrete to widen the southbound bridge.

Both roads will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. County O/Delavan Drive will reopen at 3 a.m. Friday, July 26, and Highway 11/Racine Street will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, July 26.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during these closures. Construction is weather dependent and might change.

For updates on the Interstate project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.