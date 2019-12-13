BELOIT

Multiple lane and ramp closures are planned on Interstate 90/39 starting Monday, Dec. 16, according to a state Department of Transportation construction update.

One northbound lane on I-90/39 will close overnight from 6 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday from the Illinois state line to Cranston Road. Back-ups and traffic delays are expected.

The northbound I-90/39 ramp to the Beloit rest stop will close from 8 p.m. Thursday until midnight. Access to the Interstate 43 interchange will remain open at that time.

Loop ramps at the I-90/39 and I-43 interchange will close. I-90/39 traffic will need to use exit ramps to access I-43 and Highway 81/Milwaukee Road.

Lanes will shift on I-43 from County X to I-90/39. One lane in either direction is expected to open Friday, Dec. 20.

Construction is weather dependent and may change.

For updates on the Interstate Expansion Project, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.

For a map of road closures caused by the expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.