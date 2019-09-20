JANESVILLE

Lane shifts and road closures are planned starting Monday on Interstate 90/39 near Janesville and Beloit, according to state Department of Transportation news releases.

A westbound lane of Highway 14/Humes Road will close daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 and 25.

One lane of southbound Highway 26/Milton Avenue will close from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 23, under I-90/39.

The southbound I-90/39 southbound ramp to Highway 11/Racine Street will close nightly from 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Sept. 23 to 26.

Southbound traffic on I-90/39 will shift onto new pavement from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23 to 24, from Cranston Road in Beloit to the Illinois state line. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Newville Road will close for girder work from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, under the Interstate south of the Highway 59 interchange. Emergency access will remain open for police, fire and EMS vehicles.

Overnight closures are planned on Interstate 43 to I-90/39 and I-90/39 to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road southbound ramps. Ramps will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday until Friday, Sept. 25 to 27.

Drivers should use alternate routes during closures and drive cautiously through work zones, according to the releases.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

To view a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit https://www.gazettextra.com/interstate.